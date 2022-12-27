Stemtech Corporation: Stemtech Taiwan Branch Receives Taiwan Government Award

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / STEMTECH CORPORATION, (OTCQB:STEK) today announced that Stemtech's Taiwan Branch was honored by the Taiwan government agency which monitors the MLM businesses in Taiwan.

Congratulations! Stemtech Corporation, Taiwan Branch, was praised by the Multi-Level Marketing Protection Foundation for its long-term, deep cultivation of the MLM industry in Taiwan. During the Multi-Level Marketing industry Summit forum held December 19th, our General Manager-Richard Hu took the stage to accept praise and adulation. He says "every year, more than 70 MLM companies are established, but there are also more than 70 disbanded. 90% of the organizations do not survive the first year. Such figures indicate that it is a very rare thing to become a firmly footed networking company in Taiwan. Stemtech has been licensed and operating in Taiwan for 14 years, among hundreds of MLM companies that come and go. We are standing in the top ten percent position in terms of duration! While operating in this challenging market, it also reflects the high degree of recognition of Stemtech's products and business opportunity that we have provided to Taiwan for so many years!"

Stemtech Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Charles S. Arnold comments that "it is quite an honor to be lauded by this prestigious organization in Taiwan. It is a tribute to our General Manager Richard Hu and staff to be recognized in such a public forum as a leader in the industry. We are proud that Stemtech has been able to help people with our leading-edge, anti-aging, all-natural plant-based products as well as the business opportunity for nearly 15 years in Taiwan."

Vice President of Global Sales, Alejandro Carrillo notes that "we are looking forward to build upon the business which Richard is leading in Taiwan. We have just discussed planning a Business Academy for Taiwan when we met together at the Stemtech Leadership Journey Event in Cancun, Mexico December 5 - 9th. Richard and I will be working closely together to grow our business even more, and to make this upcoming Business Academy a huge success for our Taiwan Branch in 2023."

Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer says "Taiwan represents a tremendous opportunity with the continued expansion as this market is highly advanced in the direct selling industry. In August Stemtech celebrated the grand opening of a second office in Kaohsiung City, established and owned by our inspirational Sapphire Director Independent Business Partner (IBP) Teresa Liu, who also recently attended the Cancun Leadership Event. We anticipate that our overall growth should reach new heights. New products are being planned for introduction in early 2023 in Taiwan and this is expected to further ignite the business. I can remember being at the opening ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2008 when we first opened our Taiwan office. I look forward to being there again next year for the planned Business Academy. Congratulations to Stemtech Taiwan Branch, we are so proud of you!"

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Moisturizer at their December 6 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. Life Factor Research obtained their first third-party manufacturing contract.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

