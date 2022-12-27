

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotech company PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) Tuesday revealed the signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Michael Brauser to make an offer to acquire the company at a proposed cash offering price of $1.03 per common share.



Brauser will pursue due diligence and the parties will endeavor to negotiate the terms of the definitive transaction documents during the period ending March 15.



The LOI contemplates that Brauser will make a capital contribution or loan to the Company in an amount required to settle cash payment of all the outstanding warrants.



