WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
Frankfurt
27.12.22
08:06 Uhr
78,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,63 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,5078,0015:36
77,5078,0015:32
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2022 | 15:26
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Will the CSRD End Greenwashing?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / Workiva

Recently, the European Parliament voted in the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, aimed at ending inaccuracies and falsehoods in greenwashing

Since the European Parliament's landslide vote in favour of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) on 10th November 2022, nearly 50,000 firms across the EU and beyond are now facing up to the realities of the mandate. They are working towards ensuring that they're able to deliver credible, trusted ESG reports.

One major hope is that this will address a hot-button issue companies around the world are increasingly having to contend with: greenwashing.

In the words of French economy minister Bruno Le Maire, the impact of these upcoming changes will be clear: "Greenwashing is over." But, digging deeper, what does this mean-and is it truly the case?

Continue reading the full article here

Workiva, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.workiva.com/newsroom
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733289/Will-the-CSRD-End-Greenwashing

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
