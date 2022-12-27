Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Named One of the Best Places to Work in PR

NORTHAMPTON, MA /A CCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / In recognition of its culture of care, entrepreneurship and fearlessness, family-owned Bacardi was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in PR by PR Week.

Bacardi's Corporate Communications team impressed the judges with their eagerness to share their positive feelings about the company. Employees lauded highly sensitive leadership that gives special attention to well-being, mental health and career building, with a work environment that allows them to achieve their professional ambitions based on skill and experience.

"Everyone wants you to win," noted one staffer, and others reported feeling fortunate to work with a collaborative team of creative go-getters.

Listen to the PR Week podcast featuring Jessica Merz, VP of Global Corporate Communications and Jamie Williams Cooper, VP of Brand PR & Influence to hear what the secret cocktail recipe is to cultivate a team culture at Bacardi.

Bacardi's commitment to making moments matter for its people every single day is reflected in this and other honors, including being recognized as a Great Place to Work® in more than 50 sites, being named one of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies, and more.

