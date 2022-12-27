Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Großartige News! Größter Vertrag der Firmengeschichte unterzeichnet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1HMV0 ISIN: XS0947658208 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
27.12.22
09:12 Uhr
98,90 Euro
-0,49
-0,49 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,2699,9923.12.
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2022 | 16:26
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Named One of the Best Places to Work in PR

NORTHAMPTON, MA /A CCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / In recognition of its culture of care, entrepreneurship and fearlessness, family-owned Bacardi was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in PR by PR Week.

Bacardi's Corporate Communications team impressed the judges with their eagerness to share their positive feelings about the company. Employees lauded highly sensitive leadership that gives special attention to well-being, mental health and career building, with a work environment that allows them to achieve their professional ambitions based on skill and experience.

"Everyone wants you to win," noted one staffer, and others reported feeling fortunate to work with a collaborative team of creative go-getters.

Listen to the PR Week podcast featuring Jessica Merz, VP of Global Corporate Communications and Jamie Williams Cooper, VP of Brand PR & Influence to hear what the secret cocktail recipe is to cultivate a team culture at Bacardi.

Bacardi's commitment to making moments matter for its people every single day is reflected in this and other honors, including being recognized as a Great Place to Work® in more than 50 sites, being named one of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies, and more.

Learn more here.

Bacardi Limited, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: http://www.bacardilimited.com/good-spirited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733310/Bacardi-Named-One-of-the-Best-Places-to-Work-in-PR

BACARDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.