Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Großartige News! Größter Vertrag der Firmengeschichte unterzeichnet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
27.12.22
16:44 Uhr
133,32 Euro
-0,12
-0,09 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,56133,6016:51
133,48133,6016:51
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2022 | 16:26
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

These 4 Free Data- and Cybersecurity-Focused Courses From IBM Take Just 10 Hours To Complete

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / IBM's long history as a tech industry leader includes inventing many technologies we use today-from the UPC bar code to the SQL programming language and its research and development in the industry also led to the development of personal computers. This Fortune 500 tech giant in recent years has focused on training the next generation of workers, introducing programs like IBM SkillsBuild.

In 2021, IBM pledged to skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030, and through its SkillsBuild offering, learners can take free courses online in topics like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analysis, and more.

Continue reading here.

IBM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733314/These-4-Free-Data-and-Cybersecurity-Focused-Courses-From-IBM-Take-Just-10-Hours-To-Complete

IBM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.