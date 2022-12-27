NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share distribution in SBB (298/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) held on December 21, 2022 approved a distribution of all SBB's shares in the Amasten Fastighets AB (publ), that is changing its name to Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) (Neobo), whereby ten (10) shares of Class A or Class B in SBB entitle to one (1) share in Neobo. Neobo is intended to be listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in February 2023. The Ex-date is December 27, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in SBB (SBBB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109830