Dienstag, 27.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Großartige News! Größter Vertrag der Firmengeschichte unterzeichnet!
27.12.2022 | 17:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share distribution in SBB (298/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB
(SBB) held on December 21, 2022 approved a distribution of all SBB's shares in
the Amasten Fastighets AB (publ), that is changing its name to Neobo
Fastigheter AB (publ) (Neobo), whereby ten (10) shares of Class A or Class B in
SBB entitle to one (1) share in Neobo. Neobo is intended to be listed on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market in February 2023. The Ex-date is December 27,
2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options
and regular forwards/futures in SBB (SBBB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109830
