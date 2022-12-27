Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.12.2022 | 18:10
Biotalys NV: Results of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Ghent, Belgium, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Press release - regulated information

Biotalys (the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, held an extraordinary shareholders' meeting today at 11:00 a.m. CET at the Company's seat.

The legally required presence quorum was reached for the extraordinary shareholders' meeting. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the meeting. All documents relating to the shareholders' meeting can be consulted on the websiteof the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments

  • Persbericht BAV 27 december 2022_NL (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1ff2b67d-baa0-468f-9c06-3126df62453b)
  • Press Release EGM 27 December 2022_ENG (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2a73d02-c7a8-4387-89fb-946ed642bb45)

