Biotalys NV: Results of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Biotalys (the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, held an extraordinary shareholders' meeting today at 11:00 a.m. CET at the Company's seat.

The legally required presence quorum was reached for the extraordinary shareholders' meeting. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the meeting. All documents relating to the shareholders' meeting can be consulted on the websiteof the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

