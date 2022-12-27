Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 December to 23 December 2022

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/19/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 84,6668 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/20/2022 FR0010313833 6 896 83,9980 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/21/2022 FR0010313833 267 85,0000 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/22/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 84,6719 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/23/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 84,7107 XPAR TOTAL 28 163 84,5184

