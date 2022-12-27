Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 December to 23 December 2022
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/19/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
84,6668
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/20/2022
FR0010313833
6 896
83,9980
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/21/2022
FR0010313833
267
85,0000
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/22/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
84,6719
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/23/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
84,7107
XPAR
TOTAL
28 163
84,5184
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
