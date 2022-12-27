

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Tuesday as the dollar turned weak against most of its major counterparts.



China's decision to end travel restrictions and quarantine for inbound travelers from January 8, symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy, lifted investor sentiment and pushed up stock prices and limited the dollar's safe-haven appeal.



The dollar index, which dropped to 103.89 in the Asian session, climbed to 104.40 in the New York session, and was last seen at 104.12, down 0.19% from the previous close.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $18.90 at $1,823.10 an ounce, after climbing to a six-month high of $1,841.90 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.297 at $24.217 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.8405 per pound, gaining $0.0315.



