Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Basilea announces repayment of 2022 convertible bonds

Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, December 28, 2022

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that it has fully repaid its 2.75% convertible bonds (ISIN CH0305398148), which were due on December 23, 2022, with an outstanding nominal amount of CHF 113.8 million. As there was no conversion, no shares have been issued and the share capital remains unchanged.

Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer, stated: "We are very pleased to have fully redeemed the 2022 convertible bonds. As announced, we have thus successfully reduced our debt-level without diluting our shareholders, based on the growing cash flows from our marketed drugs and our strong financial prospects."

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have several preclinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil
Hegenheimermattweg 167b
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone+41 61 606 1102
E-mailmedia_relations@basilea.com (mailto:media_relations@basilea.com)
investor_relations@basilea.com (mailto:investor_relations@basilea.com)

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment

  • Press release (PDF) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6acf58ad-73ba-4cba-a289-a082b596bcd8)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
