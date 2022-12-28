Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022
PR Newswire
28.12.2022 | 08:06
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Change of Auditor

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

London, December 23

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

28 December 2022

Change of Auditor

The Company announces that the Board has approved the appointment of BDO LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 March 2023. This follows a competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit Committee. BDO LLP's appointment as auditor to the Company will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's next Annual General Meeting to be held in August 2023.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has ceased to be the Company's auditor and has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with its ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006.

-END-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
020 3 170 8732

