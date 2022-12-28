ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Death of Howard Miller - Director

Trading Symbol

28th December 2022

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Death of Howard Miller - Director

It is with regret that Anglesey Mining plc ("Anglesey" or the "Company") announces that Howard Miller, Non-Executive Director of the Company, passed away on 22 December 2022 after a short illness.

Howard had been a Non-Executive Director of Anglesey since 2001, serving as Lead Independent Director from 2013 until his death.

On behalf of the Board, John Kearney, Chairman said, "Howard had a wealth of knowledge and experience across all legal, financial and management areas, and provided wise counsel and sound advice to the Anglesey Board and company management. We extend our sincere condolences to Howard's wife, children and family.He will be sadly and fondly missed. "

After starting his career as a young lawyer in South Africa, rising to Senior Partner at Johannesburg Law firm, Raphaely-Weiner, Howard and family moved to London from where he built and led many mining and exploration companies across the globe. Most recently, he was Chairman and Chief Executive of Avnel Gold Mining Ltd, which operated the Kalana gold mine in Mali, and which he sold to Endeavour Mining in 2017.

Previously, Howard was President and Chief Executive Officer of Tahera Diamond Corporation, which developed the Jericho diamond mine in northern Canada, and earlier was Chief Executive of Nelson Gold, operating the Jilau gold mine in Tajikistan.

Howard was a founding director and shareholder of T Hoare & Company, a predecessor of Canaccord Securities. In addition, from London, he held various directorships and executive positions with mining and mineral exploration companies across Africa, Canada and Central Asia between 1988 and 1994.

Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 280,675,721 ordinary shares in issue.

Anglesey is developing its 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit in North Wales, UK with a 2020 reported resource of 5.2 million tonnes at 4.3% combined base metals in the Indicated category and 11.7 million tonnes at 2.8% combined base metals in the Inferred category.



Anglesey holds a 20% interest in the Grangesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with management rights and a right of first refusal to increase its interest to 70.2%. Anglesey also holds 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.





Anglesey Mining plc

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

John Kearney, Chairman - Tel: +1 416 362 6686

Brian Garrahy / Lauren O'Sullivan - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Sean Wade - Tel: +44 (0) 7464 609025

