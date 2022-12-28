Anzeige
28.12.2022 | 09:49
Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRU LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 537.0

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5089

CODE: SMRU LN

ISIN: LU1602145200

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:      LU1602145200 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SMRU LN 
Sequence No.:  211547 
EQS News ID:  1522411 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522411&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

