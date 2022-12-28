DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.4842

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2794047

CODE: PRIU LN

ISIN: LU1931974858

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIU LN Sequence No.: 211549 EQS News ID: 1522415 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522415&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)