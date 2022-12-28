DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 130.5723
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 174642
CODE: SP5G LN
ISIN: LU1950341179
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 211579 EQS News ID: 1522475 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522475&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 28, 2022 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)