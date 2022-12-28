A German court has issued a preliminary injunction ordering Trina Solar to stop selling its Honey and Vertex X solar modules in Germany, as they allegedly infringe upon the patented passivation technologies of Hanwha Q Cells.Hanwha Solutions, the parent of Hanwha Q Cells, has revealed that a district court in Düsseldorf, Germany, has ruled that China's Trina Solar has infringed upon the German part of European Patent EP 2 220 689 B1, which covers the South Korean group's passivation technologies. The court has issued a preliminary injunction barring Trina Solar from importing, marketing and ...

