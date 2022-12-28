

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell notably on Wednesday as the dollar rose broadly, boosted by a jump in Treasury yields.



Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,801.51 per ounce, while WTI crude futures were down 0.70 percent at $1,809.75.



The dollar touched a one-week high against the yen as the Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from the December meeting showed that the decision to widen the trading band of 10-year Japanese government bond yield is not aimed to change the direction of monetary easing.



The widening of yield band is not a step toward an exit from monetary easing and the current accommodative policy stance should be maintained through JGB purchases, the summary showed.



Treasury yields rose as investors tried to gauge how high the Federal Reserve will need to raise rates in its continuing battle against inflation while also trying to avoid tilting the economy into recession.



The U.S. economic calendar remains light today, with a report on pending home sales likely to attract some attention in the New York session.



Data on weekly jobless claims and Chicago-area business activity may attract attention in the coming days.



