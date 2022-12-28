Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022
Achtung: Erneut starke Kurschance am Mittwoch!? Countdown…
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 
Frankfurt
28.12.22
08:00 Uhr
6,880 Euro
-0,070
-1,01 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.12.2022 | 12:24
Caverion divests ALEA GmbH in Austria

Caverion Corporation Investor news 28 December 2022 at 1.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has sold ALEA GmbH, an Austrian provider of soft facility services with 230 employees, to Avalon GmbH. ALEA was acquired earlier this year as part of the acquisition of technical facility management company PORREAL. The divestment was closed today.

"At Caverion, we together with PORREAL, focus on offering our customers a wide range of technical facility services and smart, sustainable solutions," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Austria division.

The divestment price is not disclosed.

Read more about the PORREAL acquisition (Investor news 29 June 2022)

CONTACT:

Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Austria division, +43 5060 2410, manfred.simmet@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3690645/1758623.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-divests-alea-gmbh-in-austria-301710568.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
