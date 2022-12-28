Anzeige
WKN: A3DWPS ISIN: US4831192020 Ticker-Symbol: 27F0 
Tradegate
28.12.22
16:14 Uhr
8,400 Euro
+4,685
+126,11 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,68016:22
8,5408,73016:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS
DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC5,050-1,94 %
EURODRY LTD15,800+1,28 %
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC8,400+126,11 %
MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC2,080-8,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.