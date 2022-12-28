

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's retail sales decreased for the third successive month in November, led by a sharp fall in sales of automotive fuel, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



Retail trade turnover declined 0.5 percent month-on-month in November, after a 0.6 percent drop in October. Except for automotive fuel, retail sales grew 1.8 percent over the month.



Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialised stores fell considerably, by 7.1 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco grew 3.2 percent, and those of non-food items moved up 1.3 percent.



On an annual basis, the turnover in retail trade surged 7.4 percent in November.



