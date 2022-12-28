DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/12/2022) of GBP52.70m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/12/2022) of GBP35.08m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/12/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period 168.23p 20,850,000.00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 165.59p Ordinary share price 177.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 5.51% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 121.55p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.33)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 23/12/2022

