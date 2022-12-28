Updated schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for January 2023 - March 2023

Updated schedule of Government Securities auctions for January 2023 - March 2023: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-01-02 2023-01-04 2025-08-04 EUR 943 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-01-09 2023-01-11 2029-12-15 EUR 2530 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-01-16 2023-01-18 2027-07-13 EUR 1637 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-01-23 2023-01-25 2025-08-04 EUR 922 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-01-30 2023-02-01 2029-12-15 EUR 2509 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-02-06 2023-02-08 2027-07-13 EUR 1616 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-02-13 2023-02-20 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-02-20 2023-02-22 2025-08-04 EUR 894 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-02-27 2023-03-01 2029-12-15 EUR 2481 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-03-06 2023-03-08 2027-07-13 EUR 1588 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-03-13 2023-03-20 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-03-20 2023-03-22 2025-08-04 EUR 866 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-03-27 2023-03-29 2029-12-15 EUR 2453 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
