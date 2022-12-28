Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022
WKN: A3DM8K ISIN: CA88089G1037 
28.12.22
09:15 Uhr
0,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.12.2022 | 14:04
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.: Terra Balcanica Dually Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE:TERA) is pleased to announce that it became dually listed issuer on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of the 23rd of December 2022.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing
Terra has become a dual-listed company by commencing trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the code "UB1". The FSE listing enlarges the Company's investor reach and increases its exposure to European markets at a crucial time in its development.

Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Miškovic, comments: "In line with our growth strategy, we are pleased to have listed on the FSE to broaden our stakeholder engagement on the continent where explore for critically needed metals. We look forward to expanding our network of stakeholders and welcome new retail as well as institutional investors to our Company while we advance polymetallic exploration across the Balkans."

About the Company
Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 100% of the Kaludra and Ceovishte mineral exploration licences in southern Serbia. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
"Aleksandar Miškovic"

Aleksandar Miškovic
President and CEO

For further information, please contact amiskovic@terrabresources.com, or visit our website at www.terrabresources.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


