DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

28-Dec-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.5807

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 200210441

CODE: AUEG LN

ISIN: LU1681045453

