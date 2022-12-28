DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2022 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.0107

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23030

CODE: 500D LN

ISIN: LU2391437253

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2391437253 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500D LN Sequence No.: 211811 EQS News ID: 1522999 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522999&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2022 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)