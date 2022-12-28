Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022
28.12.2022 | 15:26
International WELL Building Institute: How To Design Workplace Programs for Mental Health, According to One Chief Medical Officer

By Matthew Trowbridge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Hear from the International WELL Building Institute's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Trowbridge, MD, MPH, in a recent article in Quartz where he advocates for investing in employee health and well-being, along with workplace strategies.

Shifting culture toward employee engagement and productivity often integrates well-being strategies systematically across work, workplace, and workforce. The WELL Building Standard, for example, provides organizations with a library of actionable evidence-based strategies to transform their workplaces to focus on employee well-being from a holistic approach.

Continue reading here.

International WELL Building Institute , Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute
Website: www.wellcertified.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733402/How-To-Design-Workplace-Programs-for-Mental-Health-According-to-One-Chief-Medical-Officer

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
