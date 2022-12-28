Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022
Achtung: Erneut starke Kurschance am Mittwoch!? Countdown…
28.12.2022
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, December 28

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:28 December 2022

Name of applicant:John Wood Group PLC
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Name of scheme:The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:From:30 June 2022To:28 December 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:14,379,897 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0 shares
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0 shares
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:14,379,897 shares

Name of contact:Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact:01224 851000
