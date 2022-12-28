Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Achtung: Erneut starke Kurschance am Mittwoch!? Countdown…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR6X ISIN: SE0015961826 Ticker-Symbol: 9F1 
Frankfurt
28.12.22
08:00 Uhr
0,092 Euro
+0,005
+5,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGONAL BIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGONAL BIO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.12.2022 | 16:34
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Diagonal Bio AB (702/22)

Trading in Diagonal Bio AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last
trading day is January 2, 2023. 

Short name:  DIABIO BTA 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019173832
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 276619   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. 

For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46
11 32 30 732.
DIAGONAL BIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.