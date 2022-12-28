Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Diagonal Bio AB (702/22)

Trading in Diagonal Bio AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 2, 2023. Short name: DIABIO BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019173832 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 276619 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.