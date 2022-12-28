Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Ditto Transcripts recently completed a four-year study analyzing hundreds of thousands of fan comments via online platforms such as Reddit to determine which college sports fans uses profanity the most. They found no shortage of "four-letter words" aimed at coaches, players, and even opposing fans.

Ditto Transcripts



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/149618_f22bea65f4d13a5c_001full.jpg

College sports fans are always eager to show their support, and when it comes to their teams, the gloves often come off. This enthusiasm can sometimes manifest itself in the form of cringeworthy/colorful yet entertaining language.

Below are the Fans who seem to throw caution to the wind on social media and how frequently each conference's fans use at least one profanity word per post.

Here's the top 10 conferences with the most profanity word usage per post:

The American 8.75 SEC 7.55 Northeast 7.43 MAAC 7.37 Big Ten 6.53 Pac-12 6.38 WAC 6.34 Mountain West 6.18 Big 12 5.86 ASUN 5.42

The data from Ditto's study seem to indicate that losing a football team attributes to more bad language from fans.

Find out by reading the full article via Ditto Transcripts here.

Media Contact Info

Ben Walker

Denver, Colorado

www.Dittotranscripts.com

info@dittotranscripts.com

(720) 287-3710

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149618