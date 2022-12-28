Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022
ACCESSWIRE
28.12.2022 | 20:14
115 Leser
Workiva: ESG Talk: Season Finale

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Workiva

Workiva, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

That's a wrap! Check out this new highlight reel featuring some of our most memorable moments from ESG Talk season one. In season two, we're bringing together more diverse perspectives to simplify ESG, one conversation at a time.

Looking for more? Subscribe to ESG Talk on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.workiva.com/newsroom
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733468/ESG-Talk-Season-Finale

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
