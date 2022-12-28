Kaneohe, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Hi Pacific Property Management, a top Oahu-based property management firm unveiled its property management services for Oahu's residential rentals. With over 250,000 rentals available on the island, Hi Pacific Property Management specializes in the care and management of single-family homes, with a focus on excellent customer service and client satisfaction.

Since its founding in 2013, Hi Pacific Property Management has helped owners handle their rental spaces with commendable professionalism, currently managing over 1000 properties across the island of Oahu. The company has catered to countless individuals and families on the island, with each property manager going above and beyond to help their clients find the best properties for their needs.

Concentrating on the residential side of the rental market, Hi Pacific Property Management has gained the trust and confidence of many property owners and has claimed a prominent position in the Oahu rental market. The company consistently exceeds client expectations as it helps property owners find the right tenants who will care for their property with utmost care.

In addition to managing properties, Hi Pacific Property Management believes that property management encompasses all aspects of real estate, from ensuring that the property makes it to the right market to keep it in the best shape possible for its future tenants as well as doing 2-3 walkthroughs of the property each year to ensure that the tenants take the best care of their home. The company's goal is to ensure that each property is equipped to welcome a family or individual looking to build a home.

Hi Pacific Property Management is led by Founder Duke Kimhan. The company has encountered some challenges while building its business but believes that the key to success is understanding the landscape in its entirety and embracing challenges as a way to acquire knowledge.

For more information about Hi Pacific Property Management's services, or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.hipacificpm.com or contact the company at info@hipacificpm.com.

Contact:

Duke Kimhan

Duke@hipacificpm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149724