Whole Foods Market Foundations: Whole Planet Foundation Receives $150,000 Donation From Whole Foods Market's Donor Advised Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MASS / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Whole Planet Foundation has received a $150,000 donation from the Whole Foods Market Donor Advised Fund, which is administered by Austin Community Foundation (ACF). Read the announcement of this Fund in this ACF blog post titled Whole Foods Market Uses Innovative Philanthropy to Support Charitable Causes. Given the first average microloan size of $181 funded by Whole Planet Foundation, this generous contribution will fund microloans creating 4,200 income-generating loans.

Founded in 2005, Whole Planet Foundation's mission is to empower the world's poorest people living in countries where Whole Foods Market sources product with microcredit and the chance to create or expand a home-based business and lift themselves and their families out of poverty. Whole Foods Market covers the Foundation's operating expenses so that every donation benefits microentrepreneurs.

As of September 2022, the Foundation is alleviating poverty through microfinance partners in the United States and 80 other countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas. To date, Whole Planet Foundation has disbursed $103 million dollars through microlending partners worldwide, funding 6.3 million microloans and 32 million opportunities for a better life for microentrepreneurs and their family members. See the latest impact here.

Learn more about how you can get involved at wholeplanetfoundation.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations

Website: profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733511/Whole-Planet-Foundation-Receives-150000-Donation-From-Whole-Foods-Markets-Donor-Advised-Fund