DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.7292
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171607
CODE: PAXJ LN
ISIN: LU1220245556
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 211896 EQS News ID: 1523251 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523251&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 29, 2022 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)