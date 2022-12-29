DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.7779

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1068869

CODE: PRIE LN

ISIN: LU1931974262

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIE LN Sequence No.: 211860 EQS News ID: 1523177 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2022 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)