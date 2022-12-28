Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022
Rekord: Heftige Reaktion auf News! - So geht es jetzt weiter!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.12.2022
Nasdaq, Inc.: Delisting of Securities of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II; Clovis Oncology, Inc.; ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.; Otonomy, Inc., and Forward Pharma A/S from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock, unit, and warrant of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II's securities were suspended on November 21, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. Clovis Oncology, Inc.'s securities were suspended on December 21, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.'s warrants were suspended on December 21, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Otonomy, Inc. Otonomy, Inc.'s securities were suspended on December 23, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Forward Pharma A/S. Forward Pharma A/S's securities were suspended on December 28, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies' securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.

-NDAQO-


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
