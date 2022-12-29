DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.0948
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6832080
CODE: AEMD LN
ISIN: LU1737652583
ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD LN Sequence No.: 212068 EQS News ID: 1523611
