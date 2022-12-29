DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.3823

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4168435

CODE: AEMU LN

ISIN: LU2277591868

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU LN Sequence No.: 212070 EQS News ID: 1523615 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2022 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)