DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.1641

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44489728

CODE: AEME LN

ISIN: LU1437017350

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

