

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L), a Chilean conglomerate, said on Thursday that access to its copper mine- Los Pelambres in the Coquimbo region has been blocked by a small group of people, with a request for a compensation to clear the access to the facility.



'To date there has been no material impact on production although work on mine development has been reduced over the period. The authorities are working to clear the blockade and the company is engaging with them and representatives of the local communities to jointly resolve the situation,' the company said in a statement.



The blockade has continued for some days, impacting transport of critical supplies and personnel to the site. Antofagasta has clarified that the move of the people to block the access to mine site has no any connection with any specific incident or situation.



