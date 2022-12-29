Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Rekord: Heftige Reaktion auf News! - So geht es jetzt weiter!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143D6 ISIN: US8522341036 Ticker-Symbol: SQ3 
Tradegate
29.12.22
11:29 Uhr
56,01 Euro
+0,33
+0,59 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,9156,0011:30
55,9156,0111:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC18,000-0,55 %
BLOCK INC56,01+0,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.