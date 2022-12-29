Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022
Rekord: Heftige Reaktion auf News! - So geht es jetzt weiter!
Dow Jones News
29.12.2022 | 12:13
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.5903

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 200210441

CODE: AUEM LN

ISIN: LU1681045453

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681045453 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AUEM LN 
Sequence No.:  212096 
EQS News ID:  1523681 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2022 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
