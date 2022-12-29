Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Demonstrates CleanTech Laser Systems for Anniston Army Depot Soldiers

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, recently provided a demonstration of two CleanTech laser systems for soldiers at the Anniston Army Depot in Anniston, AL.

Soldiers at the Anniston Army Depot were introduced to two CleanTech handheld laser cleaning systems, the CleanTech 2000-CTH JobSite and the CleanTech LPC-300-CTH. The demonstration allowed soldiers on the base responsible for MRO (Maintenance and Repair Operations) to gain first-hand exposure to the benefits of LPC's CleanTech laser cleaning systems over abrasives and other cleaning processes, including safety, efficiency and environmental concerns.

CleanTech 2000-CTH

The CleanTech 2000-CTH JobSite is a 2000-Watt handheld laser cleaning machine and surface preparation system is designed to remove rust, paint and almost anything else from steel, aluminum, iron and many more surface types. This handheld laser cleaning machine significantly surpasses the capabilities of standard sandblasting and dry-ice blasting. The 2000-CTH-Jobsite eliminates dangerous chemicals, hazardous fumes, costly materials and complicated procedures. CleanTech is the most cost-effective, efficient, and safe method of industrial cleaning, rust removal, paint removal and surface preparation.

CleanTech LPC- 300-CTH

The CleanTech LPC-300-CTH is a portable 300W handheld laser for cleaning, roughing and finishing across a wide variety of surfaces like iron, steel, aluminum and more. This handheld laser cleaning system utilizes the latest class 4 fiber laser technology to provide superior results while being safer and more eco-friendly when compared to traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

