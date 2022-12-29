Masdar has signed a joint cooperation agreement with Yemen's Ministry of Electricity and Energy to build a 120 MW solar plant in Aden. It will be the country's first large-scale renewable energy project.Masdar, an Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer, is set to build a 120 MW solar plant in Yemen. The developer signed a joint cooperation agreement with Yemen's Ministry of Electricity and Energy earlier this month. The deal includes the construction of transmission lines and transformer stations. The solar project will be built in Aden. The 120 MW plant will be the "first and the largest strategic ...

