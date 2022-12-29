DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXG LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 120.2663
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 981706
CODE: ANXG LN
ISIN: LU1681038326
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN Sequence No.: 212115 EQS News ID: 1523725 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523725&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 29, 2022 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)