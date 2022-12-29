DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (ANRJ LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2022 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 336.1482

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 111587

CODE: ANRJ LN

ISIN: FR0010930644

----------------------------------------------------------------------

