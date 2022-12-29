Longi and TCL Zhonghuan have announced wafer price cuts, Arctech Solar said it will supply 2.8 GW of single-axis trackers for solar projects in India, and Risen Energy has started mass production of its heterojunction (HJT) solar modules.Longi has reduced its wafer prices by more than 27%. It said its M6 wafers are now priced at CNY 4.54 ($0.65), down 27.24% from November 2022. It is now selling P-type M10 wafers for CNY 5.4, down 27.22%. TCL Zhonghuan has also announced wafer price cuts. It said its p-type G12 wafers are now priced at CNY 7.1, down 23.7%. It is selling N-type M10 wafers for CNY ...

