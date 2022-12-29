DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist (U127 LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2022 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 28-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.664877

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22287946

CODE: U127 LN

ISIN: LU0635178014

ISIN: LU0635178014 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LN Sequence No.: 212156

