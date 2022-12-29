

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has reported 18 percent increase in coronavirus test positivity in the last two weeks.



In states such as Arizona, Puerto Rico, Utah, South Dakota and Missouri, test positivity rates are above 20 percent.



As per the latest data published by the New York Times, 14 percent of people who are subjected to Covid test nationwide are diagnosed with coronavirus infection.



This is the highest rate in many months.



For most part of this year, test positivity rate has been consistently recorded below 9 percent.



Along with this, Covid hospitalizations in the U.S. are on a rising trend.



U.S. hospitals reported a 1 percent increase in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease increased by 10 percent.



40497 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 4997 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



Covid positive cases dwindled by 2 percent in the country in the last two weeks.



Covid deaths are 24 percent down from the rate recorded a fortnight ago.



With 104021 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Wednesday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 100,583,089, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



With 901 deaths reporting the same day, the total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,091,478.



A total of 99,367,089 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



2531 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,685,410.



