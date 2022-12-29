Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, OptiCept Technologies AB TO 5 (704/22)

At the request of OptiCept Technologies AB, OptiCept Technologies AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from december 30, 2022. Security name: OptiCept Technologies AB TO 5 --------------------------------------------- Short name: OPTI TO 5 --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019071630 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 279150 --------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during may 3, 2023 - may 16, 2023. however, not lower than the quotient value per share and not higher than 19,25 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in OptiCept Technologies AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript May 19, 2023 - june 1 , 2023 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 30, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.