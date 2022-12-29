Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt schnelle Reaktion könnte sich auszahlen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TJP ISIN: CA82509L1076 Ticker-Symbol: 307 
Tradegate
29.12.22
17:58 Uhr
32,465 Euro
+1,700
+5,53 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOPIFY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOPIFY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,29032,37018:12
32,28532,36518:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2022 | 14:36
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc.: Shopify Partners with Bridgeline to Offer New Prescriptive Marketing Dashboard

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that its prescriptive marketing dashboard, eCommerce360, is now available within the app store on the Shopify platform.

Shopify has partnered with Bridgeline to power analytics and prescribe new revenue strategies for their base of more than 4 million users across 175 countries. Users now can integrate the Bridgeline eCommerce360 (e360) app to their Shopify sites and use the e360 dashboard directly within the Shopify admin interface.

The e360 Shopify app serves as a central hub for all performance data, offering custom reporting that allows Shopify users to understand key metrics related to traffic, conversion, and the average order value of their buyers. The dashboard tracks these metrics and prescribes actionable insights on how to drive revenue growth.

The e360 Shopify app follows a long history of Bridgeline products integrated into commerce platforms such as BigCommerce, Salesforce B2B Commerce and Magento. Bridgeline intends to use its experience as a successful commerce partner to aid Shopify customers in the future.

"The eCommerce360 Shopify app is designed to provide value to Shopify commerce websites by leveraging its powerful analytics and recommendation capabilities," says John Murcott, Bridgeline's Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy. "We are proud to establish a connection with the Shopify platform and aid their users in their site optimization and revenue strategies."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Progress Sitefinity.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Erwin
VP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com


SHOPIFY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.