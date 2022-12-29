Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt schnelle Reaktion könnte sich auszahlen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPZK ISIN: SE0005881786 Ticker-Symbol: 725 
Frankfurt
29.12.22
12:36 Uhr
0,952 Euro
-0,028
-2,86 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.12.2022 | 16:58
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, OptiCept Technologies AB TO 6 (705/22)

At the request of OptiCept Technologies AB, OptiCept Technologies AB equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from december 30, 2022. 

Security name: OptiCept Technologies AB TO 6
---------------------------------------------
Short name:   OPTI TO 6          
---------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019071648         
---------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  279261            
---------------------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during september 1, 2023 - september 
      14, 2023. however, not lower than the quotient value per share and 
      not higher than 22,00 SEK per share.                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for           
      1 new share in OptiCept Technologies AB.               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript September 18, 2023 - september 29 , 2023               
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    September 27, 2023                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463
83 00.
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.